M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,420 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 35,594 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

