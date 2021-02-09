M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. State Street Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $494.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.70 and its 200-day moving average is $552.62. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.44 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.