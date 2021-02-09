M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $577.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

