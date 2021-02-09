M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 306.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock worth $25,868,081. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.