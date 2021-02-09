M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 536,458 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

