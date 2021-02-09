M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,026 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 600.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on L. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.