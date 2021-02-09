M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 48,435 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,435 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

OC stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

