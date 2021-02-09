Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

