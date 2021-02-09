Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $49.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Mondi has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.