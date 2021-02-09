Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVRO opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.64.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

