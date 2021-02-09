Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in CoreLogic by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

