Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $2,806,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $133,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,560.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,404,578 shares of company stock valued at $234,102,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.