Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Standex International by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

