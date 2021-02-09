NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 927.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,766,000.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

