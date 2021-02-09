ObsEva SA to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in ObsEva by 1,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

