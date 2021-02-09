Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AON by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.