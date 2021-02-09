Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,733.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,267.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

