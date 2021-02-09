Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Public Storage by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:PSA opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.08. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
