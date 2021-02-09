Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Public Storage by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.08. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

