Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.