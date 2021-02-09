Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.52 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.32.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

