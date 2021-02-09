PGGM Investments Has $682.24 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,072,605 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $682,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

