Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.27.

NYSE PINS opened at $79.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $6,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085,396 shares of company stock worth $144,085,213 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

