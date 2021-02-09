Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

