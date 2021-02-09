Proequities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,532 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 1,060,857 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 117,535 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

