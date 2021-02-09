Proequities Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Proequities Inc. increased its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,282 shares of company stock valued at $63,851.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

