Proequities Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,541,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 159.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter.

FNI stock opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

