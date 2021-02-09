Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

