Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.84. Regis Resources shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

