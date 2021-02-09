Royal Bank of Canada Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $37.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities downgraded Interfor to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Interfor has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.