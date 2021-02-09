Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $37,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ovintiv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ovintiv by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

OVV opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.