Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 170,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

