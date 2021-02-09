Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

