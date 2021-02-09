Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

SBH stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,350 shares of company stock worth $313,629. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $19,292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $15,881,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

