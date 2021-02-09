Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

SAFM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $148.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.48. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $149.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.