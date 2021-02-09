Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

