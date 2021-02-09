SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCYX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $1,374,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

