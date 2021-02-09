Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

