Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,812 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sirius XM worth $49,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.