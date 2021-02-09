Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $12,992,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,663,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

