Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE SKX opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

