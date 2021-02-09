Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $64.44.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

