Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)’s (STAN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

STAN stock opened at GBX 453.60 ($5.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £14.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 472.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.58.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

