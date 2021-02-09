State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $305.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

