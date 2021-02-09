State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

