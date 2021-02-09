State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. Concho Resources Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. MKM Partners lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

