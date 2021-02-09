State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.