Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $125.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

