Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $501,000 Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.8% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,328.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -174.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.