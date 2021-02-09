Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

