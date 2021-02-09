Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 366 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 32,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

SGEN stock opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

